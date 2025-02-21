YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
HOME
Full Version
Subscribe
Sports
Classifieds
Advertise
Links
Contact
My Ads
Obituaries
Podcasts
Friday, February 21, 2025
Artist Maurizio Cattelan topic of Tuesday chat
Click Image to Enlarge
Listen as art historian Kathleen Guess discusses the work of Italian sculptor Maurizio Cattelan during a fireside chat at Fohs Hall Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Guess conducts annual art history events on behalf of the Fohs Hall Community Arts Foundation.
Admission is free and light refreshments will be
served at the event, which begins at 7 p.m.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
2/21/2025 05:00:00 AM
Newer Post
Older Post
Home