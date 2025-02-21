Friday, February 21, 2025

Artist Maurizio Cattelan topic of Tuesday chat

Listen as art historian Kathleen Guess discusses the work of Italian sculptor Maurizio Cattelan during a fireside chat at Fohs Hall Tuesday, Feb. 25.

Guess conducts annual art history events on behalf of the Fohs Hall Community Arts Foundation.

Admission is free and light refreshments will be 
served at the event, which begins at 7 p.m.



