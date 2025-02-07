Winter Storm Brewing for Next Week?

❄️ Winter Storm Possible Early Next Week, Uncertainty Remains ❄️
The National Weather Service in Paducah warns of a 🌨️ potential winter storm that could impact portions of the region Monday night into Tuesday. Accumulating snow and/or ice is possible, with the highest risk north of the Ohio River.
✅ What We Know
📌 Growing potential for a winter storm early next week.
📌 Accumulating snow/ice is possible.
❓ Unanswered Questions
🧊 How cold will it get?
🌧️➡️❄️ Where will rain transition to snow/ice?
📏 How much snow/ice will fall?
📢 What You Can Do Now
👀 Monitor forecasts closely.
⚠️ Consider alternate plans for activities Monday night into Tuesday.
⚡ Uncertainty remains! The storm's 🌀 track and 🌡️ temperatures will determine its impact. Stay updated at weather.gov/pah and follow @NWSPaducah for the latest alerts.