Friday, February 7, 2025

Winter Storm Brewing for Next Week?

 

Click Image to Enlarge

❄️ Winter Storm Possible Early Next Week, Uncertainty Remains ❄️

The National Weather Service in Paducah warns of a 🌨️ potential winter storm that could impact portions of the region Monday night into Tuesday. Accumulating snow and/or ice is possible, with the highest risk north of the Ohio River.

What We Know

📌 Growing potential for a winter storm early next week.
📌 Accumulating snow/ice is possible.

Unanswered Questions

🧊 How cold will it get?
🌧️➡️❄️ Where will rain transition to snow/ice?
📏 How much snow/ice will fall?

📢 What You Can Do Now

👀 Monitor forecasts closely.
⚠️ Consider alternate plans for activities Monday night into Tuesday.

⚡ Uncertainty remains! The storm's 🌀 track and 🌡️ temperatures will determine its impact. Stay updated at weather.gov/pah and follow @NWSPaducah for the latest alerts.

Posted by at