Red Cross Blood Drives in Marion and Eddyville

The American Red Cross urges donors to give blood this month to help rebuild the supply after severe winter weather and seasonal illnesses caused significant donation losses.
Local blood donation opportunities include:
- Saint William Catholic Church, Marion – Feb. 24, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Lyon County Convention Center, Eddyville – Feb. 18, 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
- Lyon County High School, Eddyville – Feb. 26, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
All donors who give by Feb. 28 will receive a $15 e-gift card. Schedule an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS.