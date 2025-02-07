From Frankfort | By Sen. Jason Howell

Winter Storm Brewing for Next Week? Click Image to Enlarge ❄️ Winter Storm Possible Early Next Week, Uncertainty Remains ❄️ The National Weather Service in Paducah warns of...

Lyon County Sheriff Activity Report - On Sunday, January 26, 2025, around 10pm, Deputy David Carroll responded to a single-vehicle, injury collision on Bennett Jones Road, appr...

FIRST NEWS NOW | Power by First United Bank LINK IS NOW REPAIRED LISTEN NOW ============== News to Get Your Week Going

Call Mr. Paint for your paint project Click Image to Enlarge Mr. Paint offers free estimates for various painting jobs. If you need interior or exterior painting or staining, con...