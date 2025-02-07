From Frankfort | By Sen. Jason Howell

SEN. JASON HOWELL’S LEGISLATIVE UPDATE
After a constitutionally required three-week recess, the Kentucky General Assembly reconvened to continue the people's business. The first and most critical order of business was passing House Bill 1, which will lower Kentucky’s income tax from 4 percent to 3.5 percent in January 2026. This reduction is part of a carefully structured process established by House Bill 8 in the 2022 legislative session.
Kentucky’s disciplined approach has earned praise from Moody’s and other leading economic rating agencies for being a well-structured, fiscally sound path to eventually reaching a 0 percent income tax. Unlike the aggressive tax cuts that led to fiscal instability in states like Kansas and West Virginia, our plan ensures long-term success without jeopardizing the state’s financial health.
Our measured approach ensures tax reductions occur while critical government services are not put at risk. Since implementing these policies, Kentucky taxpayers have saved an estimated $1.8 billion through 2024. With this latest cut, taxpayers will save an additional $718 million annually. I was proud to cast my vote to lower individual income taxes and advance Kentucky’s path to greater economic freedom and prosperity.
In addition to passing HB 1, the Senate took up the following bills and passed them over to the House.
Senate Bill 17, also known as the Mary Carol Akers Birth Centers Act, establishes licensure requirements for freestanding birthing centers in Kentucky. It directs the Cabinet for Health and Family Services to create administrative regulations for licensing, including criteria for medical directors, written informed consent, and medical malpractice insurance. The bill requires written transfer agreements with hospitals providing obstetric and emergency medical transportation services to ensure patient safety. Birthing centers with no more than four beds will be exempt from certificate-of-need requirements, removing regulatory hurdles to their establishment. SB 17 also prohibits abortions in freestanding birthing centers, ensures it does not alter liability protections for healthcare providers, and adds freestanding birthing centers to the definition of "health facility." The Cabinet for Health and Family Services is required to implement administrative regulations by December 1, 2025.
Senate Bill 23 strengthens legislative oversight of administrative regulations and ensures greater transparency and accountability in the regulatory process. It defines “full review” procedures for evaluating rules imposed by state agencies, distinguishing them from informational reviews focusing on minor updates. The bill also mandates agency cooperation during reviews and allows for deferrals when necessary, ensuring flexibility while upholding oversight responsibilities. An emergency clause ensures these changes take immediate effect upon the bill’s filing with the Kentucky Secretary of State’s Office.
Senate Bill 37 ensures that when a deceased person has no spouse or next of kin, the responsibility fordetermining burial or cremation falls to the coroner, fiscal court, consolidated local government, or urban-county government covering the expense. SB 37 helps clarify decision-making authority and ensures dignified handling of remains in these unfortunate situations.
Senate Bill 43 ensures fairness and transparency in decisions about driving privileges. It streamlines the Medical Review Board process by allowing hearings with one board member, improving communication, and granting individuals access to medical reports to present evidence from their doctors. The bill also eliminates license suspensions for unpaid taxes, ensuring financial struggles do not unfairly impact the ability to work or meet daily needs.
Senate Bill 126 proposes a constitutional amendment to enhance accountability in the gubernatorial pardon process. The amendment seeks to suspend the governor’s power to issue pardons and commutations during a specified period—from 60 days before a gubernatorial election until the day of the next inauguration. This measure addresses concerns raised after the 2019 election and aims to ensure transparency and public trust in using gubernatorial powers. If passed by the legislature with a three-fifths majority, the amendment would appear on the next general election ballot for voter approval. It would need support from a majority of voters to amend the Constitution of Kentucky.
You can track bills and meetings in several ways. Stay updated on legislative proceedings by visiting legislature.ky.gov, or finding the status of legislation by calling 866-840-2835. You can also get legislative meeting information at 800-633-9650 and watch live at KET.org/Legislature, or access archived footage on the LRC YouTube Channel at THIS LINK or KET.org/legislature/archives.
Thank you for allowing me to serve you in the Kentucky Senate. If you have any questions, concerns, or ideas, please reach out to my office if I or my staff can assist you or your family by emailing me at Jason.Howell@kylegislature.gov or by calling me toll-free at 1-800-372-7181.
Sen. Jason Howell, R-Murray, represents the 1st Senate District, including Calloway, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Lyon, and Trigg Counties. Howell serves as chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee and co-chairs the Tobacco Settlement Committee. He is vice chair on the License and Occupation Standing Committee and the Legislative Oversight and Investigations Committees. He is a member of the Senate Committees on Banking and Insurance, and Economic Development, Tourism, and Labor. Additionally, Howell serves on the Legislative Oversight and Investigations Committee and the Tobacco Settlement Agreement Fund Oversight Committee.