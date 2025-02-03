Lyon County Sheriff Activity Report

- On Monday, January 27, 2025, around 10:51am, Deputy Shannon Oliver responded to a two-vehicle, non-injury collision in Kuttawa on US 62. His investigation revealed a 2002 Nissan Kicks, driven by Louise M. McClanahan (79) of Eddyville was in the left lane near the stoplight at Days Inn Drive on US 62 when she attempted to merge into the right lane. McClanahan was unaware there was already a vehicle in the right lane when she merged. Her vehicle collided in a sideswipe fashion with a 2016 Ford Edge, driven by Randal L. Heathcott (56) of Eddyville. No injuries were reported in the collision.
- On Monday, January 27, 2025, around 3:30pm, Deputies and Kuttawa Fire Department responded to a gas leak with the City of Kuttawa Gas Department on Locust Street in Kuttawa. Upon arrival, Deputy Shannon Oliver made contact with Jimmy G. Oliver (44) of Eddyville. He was sitting on a skid steer and advised he had accidentally hit a gas line. He told the deputy he was going to go retrieve his vehicle and come back to the scene; however, after 2 hours he never returned.
- An investigation revealed Oliver had rented the skid steer and other excavation equipment and failed to return it to the vendor at his designated time. In addition, on Saturday, January 25, 2025, Oliver was using the excavating equipment when he reportedly was removing trees from a family member’s property. As he felled the trees, they impacted Kentucky Utilities electric line infrastructure which temporarily disrupted power service to the neighborhood. On January 27, he was using the same excavating equipment without a pre-authorized 811 dig ticket when he impacted a city natural gas line, which disrupted gas service to several neighborhood homes overnight.
- After failing to return to the scene, the excavating equipment and a tandem axle trailer was seized and impounded. Jimmy Oliver was located the following date and charged by Deputy Oliver with Endangering an Underground Facility by Excavator and Criminal Mischief-1st Degree. He faces a February 5th court date in Lyon District Court.
- On Wednesday, January 29, 2025, Sheriff Brent White requested the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office to investigate an incident which reportedly occurred in their jurisdiction the previous night at a high school varsity basketball game in Smithland. The incident, which was captured on video, showed a man throwing an object at a sports official from the stands. The item also impacted a Lyon County High School basketball player on the floor.
- Sheriff Bobby Davidson and his deputies initiated an investigation which resulted in charges against Douglas E. Walker (47) of Salem. He was charged by Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputies with Assault on a Sports Official-1st Offense, Disorderly Conduct-2nd Degree, and Registered Sex Offender-School Restrictions. Walker was lodged in the McCracken County Detention Center.
- Once identified, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office also began an investigation into the same offender, Douglas E. Walker, II due to him being at the Lyon County High School on or about December 10, 2024 for a varsity basketball game. Walker is a lifetime registrant on the KY Sex Offender Registry and is not allowed on Lyon County School District property. Sheriff Brent White submitted a criminal complaint against Walker to a District Judge following his investigation. An arrest warrant was authorized and on Saturday, February 1, 2025, Walker turned himself in to the Marion Police Department where he was served with the arrest warrant from Lyon County and lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center. In that case Walker was charged with one count of Registered Sex Offender-School Restrictions.
- On Wednesday, January 29, 2025, around 2:50pm, Sheriff Brent White was assisting Probation & ParoleOfficers with home visits and looking for a fugitive when officers made contact with Olivia R. Gray (25) of Eddyville. She was charged with Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Controlled Substance-3rd Degree, and Drug Paraphernalia-Possession. Gray was cited to Lyon District Court and faces a February 12th court date.
- On Friday, January 31, 2025, Deputy Shannon Oliver was called to the MaxFuel convenience store on KY 293 for a counterfeiting complaint. His investigation revealed an unidentified female entered the store earlier in the day and presented a 20-dollar bill for payment of merchandise. The clerk was unable to confront the patron regarding the fictitious note prior to her leaving. The unidentified female was reportedly driving an early 2000s model Chevrolet Lumina. If anyone has information concerning the identity of this female, they are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 270-388-2311.