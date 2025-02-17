Activity Report | Lyon County Sheri

LYON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE MEDIA RELEASE
- On Monday, February 10, 2025, beginning just after 8am, deputies served began serving multiple Lyon Circuit Court indictment warrants against the following offenders:
- Eugene Wade (37) of Shelbyville was charged with Promoting Contraband-1st Degree and Persistent Felony Offender-1st Degree
- Hunter Thrasher (25) of Louisville was charged with Promoting Contraband-1st Degree and Persistent Felony Offender-1st Degree
- Joseph W. Daugherty (25) of Hodgenville was charged with Assault-3rd Degree and Persistent Felony Offender-1st Degree
- On Monday, February 10, 2025, around 1pm, Sheriff Brent White arrested Todd M. Frisch (52) of Eddyville on a Lyon District Court bench warrant charging him with Failure to Appear. Frisch voluntarily surrendered himself to the Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest, Frisch posted a cash bond and was released from custody.
- On Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at 8:15am, Sheriff Brent White located William T. Robinson (37) of Mayfield, in Eddyville. Robinson was arrested by Sheriff White on a Lyon Circuit Court indictment warrant charging him with Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon, Possession of Marijuana, and Persistent Felony Offender-1st Degree. Robinson was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Wednesday, February 12, 2025, just after 2pm, deputies served an Edmonson Circuit Court indictment warrant on Martease L. Warner (33) of Lexington charging him with Flagrant Non-Support and Persistent Felony Offender-1st Degree. Warner awaits extradition back to Edmonson County.
- On Wednesday, February 12, 2025, just after 4pm, deputies responded to a single vehicle injury collision on KY 274 near Barnett Road. Deputy Josh Travis’ investigation revealed a 2020 Jeep Cherokee, driven by Joanne Tocci (87) of Eddyville was East on KY 274 when she lost control and exited off the right shoulder before colliding with a tree. She was transported to an area hospital by Lyon County EMS for evaluation of possible injuries. Deputy Jim Bright and Sheriff Brent White assisted Deputy Travis at the scene.
- On Thursday, February 13, 2025, just after 10am, Sheriff Brent White responded to a two-vehicle collision in the city of Kuttawa on East Clough Drive. His investigation revealed a 2010 Chevrolet pickup truck with a trailer in tow, driven by Robert H. Overcast (32) of Boaz, pulled off East Clough onto Cypress Court. The trailer of the Overcast vehicle was extending into the travel lane of East Clough at a hillcrest. Rachelle P. Greene (56) of Kuttawa was North bound when she crested the hill and encounteredthe trailer in her lane of travel. Greene attempted to avoid a collision, but was unable to, colliding with the trailer on her passenger’s side. No injuries were reported in the collision.
- On Friday, February 14, 2025, just after 4:30pm, deputies received reports of a possible intoxicated driver on KY 1943. Deputy Josh Travis located a 2008 Lincoln MKX and its driver, Dustin S. Fraliex (47) of Fredonia in a gravel area off KY 1943. Following an investigation, Deputy Travis arrested Fraliex and charged him with Driving on a DUI Suspended License-1st Offense, Criminal Trespassing-3rd Degree, and Possession of Controlled Substance-1st Degree (Methamphetamine). Fraliex was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Saturday, February 15, 2025, the Sheriff’s Office received multiple reports of traffic hazards as it related to the significant rainfall received throughout the day which caused flooding all across Lyon County. At one point there were fourteen (14) roads closed as a result of this flooding. Sheriff’s Office personnel worked with county and state road crews to ensure signage was installed quickly and the public notified of the respective hazards and closures. There were no collisions, nor water rescues, nor injuries or deaths in the county during this weather event.
- On Sunday, February 16, 2025, just after midnight, deputies responded to multiple 9-1-1 hang-up calls off Cedar Cove Lane. Following an investigation, Deputy Josh Travis located and arrested both Ryan M. Wallace (41) and April D. Higdon (43) following a disturbance at a residence relating to the 9-1-1 calls. Both Wallace and Higdon were charged with Assault-4th Degree (domestic violence), minor injury. Both were lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.