Bill would improve driver licensing

A proposed bill could make it easier for Kentuckians to renew their driver’s licenses by allowing third-party entities to handle the process, reports Kentucky Today. House Bill 161, filed by Rep. Kevin Jackson, R-Bowling Green, aims to alleviate the burden of long drives and wait times at the state’s 34 regional licensing offices.
If approved, businesses such as AAA offices, insurance agencies or other approved organizations could apply through the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to offer driver’s license renewal services. Jackson noted that 28 other states already permit third-party renewals, calling the measure a step toward accessibility.
While the bill could improve convenience, it may also come at an additional cost. In addition to the standard renewal fees, third-party providers could charge a service fee for processing applications.
The House Transportation Committee has scheduled a hearing on the legislation for Tuesday, Feb. 11.