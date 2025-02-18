Snowfall Totals Could Be Significant

These are high-end possibilities for snowfall totals - Click Image to Enlarge
🚨 Winter Storm Warning 🚨
A significant winter storm is set to impact our region this afternoon with heavy snowfall and dangerous cold to follow. ❄️🌬️
👉 What to Expect:
▪️ 4 to 8 inches of snow for most of the area
▪️ Heavy snowfall at times, making travel hazardous
▪️ Frigid temperatures settling in Wednesday through Friday
⚠️ Travel will be impacted—if you must be on the roads, use extreme caution! Prepare now for bitter cold in the coming days.
Stay safe, stay warm, and stay tuned for updates! #WinterStorm #SnowAlert #StaySafe