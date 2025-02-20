BACK ON FIRE | Local actor on NBC series

This article (or at least part of it) appeared in the Feb. 20, 2025 full edition of The Crittenden Press. In our haste to meet an early deadline for the newspaper that week, we inadvertently left out part of the article. So, here's a sample of the type of articles you can find in the full edition of the paper, and the secondary reason for posting here is that folks have been calling us wanting the "rest of the story." Our full electronic version has been updated with the entire article.BY THE CRITTENDEN PRESS
Matt Collins, a Marion native and Murray State University graduate, is returning to NBC's Chicago Fire in a new role that spans multiple episodes this season. The 38-year-old actor will appear in episodes 15 and 16, with a potential third episode later in the season.
"I can't talk a lot about it because of spoilers," Collins says of his upcoming role, "but essentially I'm just a regular Joe who's in a car accident, and the person that I hit… Well, it doesn't go well for them."
Collins' journey into acting began at Crittenden County Middle School, where he participated in the speech team. In high school he was part of a production of Shakespeare’s MacBeth. While at Murray State University, he discovered his passion for acting almost by accident.
"I saw an Acting 101 class and thought ‘Sure, it'll be easy, why not,'" he recalls. "Then I got in there and thought 'Okay, this makes sense for me.'"
He went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in theater studies.
This isn't Collins's first experience with the Chicago television universe. He previously appeared in episodes of both Chicago Med and Chicago Fire before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the entertainment industry. Living in Chicago, he balances his acting career with work as a leasing agent, which gives him the flexibility to pursue auditions and take acting classes.
Collins has been active in Chicago's theater scene, with his most recent stage role in a play called Southern Gothic. He's taken classes at the renowned Second City, known for its improv training.
"Improv is really, really good on your resume," he notes.
The actor acknowledges the challenges in his field, particularly since the pandemic.
"A lot of the storefront theaters closed because of COVID, so there haven't been as many opportunities," he explains. "The big theaters are still feeling the financial strain, so they've been bringing in bigger name actors from LA and New York. It makes it even tougher, but I just kind of take whatever you can get."
Viewers can catch Collins's upcoming appearances on Chicago Fire later this season on NBC, with the episodes expected to air in the coming weeks. The most episode was No. 12, Collins said.
