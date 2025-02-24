Sheriff's Report | Lyon County

- On Monday, February 17, 2025, at 3:30pm, Sheriff Brent White charged Zackery S. Stephens (38) of Drakesboro with a Muhlenberg District Court warrant charging him with Non-payment of Fines, Fees, or Court Costs associated with a theft conviction. Stephens awaits extradition back to Muhlenberg County.
- On Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at 6:34pm, Deputy David Carroll responded to a two-vehicle collision on US 62 West in Kuttawa near Days Inn Drive. His investigation revealed a 2020 Jeep Wrangler, driven by Zakary R. Jarrett (26) of Paducah rear-ended a 2016 Ford Fusion, driven by April R. McCraw (38) of Princeton. The collision occurred on a snow-covered roadway in the West bound turn lane of US 62 West. No injuries were reported in the collision.
- On Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 9:07pm, Deputy Josh Travis located and arrested Austin L. Wilson (37) of Eddyville at a residence off KY 1055 in Old Eddyville. Wilson was served with a Caldwell District Court bench warrant for failing to report to jail for convictions related to Driving DUI Suspended Licenese-2nd Offense, Ignition Interlock Drivers License Violation, and Failure to Notify DOT of Address Change. Wilson was lodged in the Caldwell County Jail.
- On Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 9:30am, Sheriff Brent White served a criminal complaint on Randy Bradford (40) of Benton, charging him with Flagrant Non-Support out of Calloway District Court. Bradford was located at a Kuttawa business.
- On Sunday, February 23, 2025, around 2:51am, Deputy Shannon Oliver was dispatched to a residentialburglary in progress in Kuttawa. Upon arrival, the suspect had fled the scene after first kicking in the front door to the residence where a family of four resided. One person in the home had a minor injury which did not require medical treatment when the door was forcibly opened.
- Sheriff’s Office personnel worked through the day interviewing potential witnesses and collecting evidence before identifying a suspect who resides out of the county. Efforts to locate the suspect on Sunday afternoon ended without an arrest. There is no known connection between the suspect and the victims in this incident. A criminal complaint will be petitioned through District Court charging the suspect with Burglary – 2nd Degree.
- The investigation is continuing by the Sheriff’s Office and the Western KY Violent Crime Task Force. The suspect will be identified publicly once a warrant is issued by the Court or the suspect is located, whichever occurs first.
- On Sunday, February 23, 2025, around 9:20am, Sheriff Brent White responded to a single vehicle collision on US 62 West in Kuttawa. His investigation revealed a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Braden M. Guess (20) of Eddyville, was West bound on US 62 when a deer entered the roadway. Guess was unable to avoid a collision and struck the animal with the front and passenger’s side of his vehicle. No injuries were reported in the collision.