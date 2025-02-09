WEEK AHEAD: Warm air may mean less snow

The National Weather Service says chances are good for wintry weather moving into the area during the first half of the work week. There has been a trend toward slightly warmer systems, bringing a bit more rainfall to the Quad State, NWS says.
The first system Monday night through Tuesday afternoon will bring chances for rain and snow with only minor impacts expected. The second system may have some freezing rain and sleet, largely along and west of a line from Ripley County, Mo., northeast to Wayne County, Ill. There is still a lot of uncertainty with the second system, according to NWS.
Both systems will have quite a bit of moisture which will lead to many locations seeing an inch or more of rainfall through Wednesday night. This will lead to additional rises and flooding potential on area rivers.