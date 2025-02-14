Press will be closed Monday

🇺🇸 Heads up, readers! The Press newspaper office will be closed Monday, Feb. 19, for Presidents Day. We’ll be back Tuesday. If you need us, text us at 270-965-3191.
Why do we celebrate Presidents Day? Originally established to honor George Washington’s birthday, the holiday has since evolved into a day to recognize all U.S. presidents and their contributions to our nation. It’s a time to reflect on leadership, history, and the principles that have shaped America.
Enjoy the long weekend, and we’ll see you after the holiday! 📰✨