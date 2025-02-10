Farm Machinery Show this week in L'ville

Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s Raising Hope Safety, Health, and Rescue Program will be featured at the National Farm Machinery Show, set for Feb. 12-15 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville. The program will showcase farm safety and rescue demonstrations alongside health screenings and resources for farmers.
Agriculture Commissioner Jonathan Shell emphasized the importance of farmers' physical and mental well-being, stating that Raising Hope aims to support healthy farming communities. The exhibit will include safety demonstrations on farm equipment, grain bin rescue techniques, and road safety awareness.
Health screenings will be available daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering checks for blood sugar, blood pressure, and hearing. Mental health resources and general health education will also be provided.
The Raising Hope initiative, now fully under the KDA umbrella, partners with multiple agencies to enhance farm safety and health. The National Farm Machinery Show, the country’s largest indoor farm show, attracts thousands of attendees and over 900 vendors annually, offering insight into the latest agricultural innovations.