Fohs Hall town's cultural hub

Fohs Hall is the cultural hub of Marion and Crittenden County, hosting public performances, concerts and private events like weddings and family celebrations.

On Tuesday, join the Community Arts Foundation and art historian Kathleen Guess for a Fireside Chat about Italian sculptor Maurizio Cattelan.

For rentals, contact Elliot West at (270) 965-2056.



