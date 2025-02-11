YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Vehicle taxes provide tax deduction
Taxes paid on your vehicle last year may provide a deduction
on your 2024 tax return.
Scan the QR code on this ad to search for your
vehicle identification.
Contact the Crittenden County Clerk's Office for more information.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
2/11/2025 10:11:00 AM
