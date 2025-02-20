Former mayor dies in Salem blaze

Former Salem Mayor Rell Peck died in a house fire early this morning in Salem. His wife was able to escape the blaze.
Peck had served two terms as mayor of Salem.
"I am heartbroken today as we have learned of Rell's passing," said current Salem Mayor Gary Damron, who previously served as mayor pro tem and as a council member under Peck.
"He was a friend, mentor, and someone I looked up to in many ways," Damron added.
The fire broke out just before daylight. No further details were immediately available.