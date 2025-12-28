AREA DEATH | Mildred Chipps Evans

Mildred Lewis Chipps Evans, 82, of Fort Wright, Ky., died Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025. She was born in Paducah to the late Lewis Davis Chipps and Mildred Nunn Perry Chipps. Mildred was raised in Marion by her parents, her grandmother, Beulah Perry, and family friend, Carrie Rawlings, all of whom played a meaningful role in shaping her life. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Robert Perry Chipps, and his wife, Mary Louise Chipps.
Surviving are her husband of 60 years, Henry Prewitt Evans; her son, David Clay Evans, M.D. (Allison Evans, Ph.D.), of Columbus, Ohio; and her granddaughters, Greta and Lucy Evans. She also leaves behind her nieces, Rachel King of Paducah and Rebecca O’Brien of Summerville, S.C., as well as her cousins.
She held education in the highest regard, attending Vanderbilt University before transferring to the University of Kentucky, where she met her beloved husband. She was a longtime and devoted member of Erlanger Methodist Church and dedicated her professional life to education, teaching math and social studies at Jessie Clark Middle School in Lexington and Holmes Middle School in Covington.
She was a proud member of numerous historical and service organizations, including the Colonial Dames of the XVII Century, Colonial Daughters of the Seventeenth Century, Daughters of the American Revolution, Daughters of Colonial Wars, The Jamestowne Society, and Sons and Daughters of the Pilgrims.
The funeral service at noon Tuesday, Dec. 30 at Erlanger Methodist Church in Erlanger, Ky. Burial will immediately follow at Highland Cemetery in Fort Mitchell, Ky. Memorial donations may be made in her honor to Erlanger Methodist Church. Online condolences may be left for the family at Stithfuneralhome.com.
