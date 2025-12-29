AREA DEATH | L.B. Gaston

Gaston was born April 29, 1933, in Belton, Ky., to the late Veachel and Girtie Carroll Gaston. He was a proud graduate of Murray State University, earning a master’s degree in industrial arts and physical education. He devoted his career to educating and guiding generations of students in the Crittenden County School System.
Outside the classroom, Gaston avidly enjoyed hunting and fishing and took great pride in woodworking and fine wood projects; whether in the garden or in the shop, he loved working with his hands.
Survivors include his daughter, Rita (John) Keller; daughter-in-law, Michelle Gaston; grandchildren, Tommy (Emily) Gaston Jr., Patrick (Jamie) Carter, Lance Carter, Lauren (Joshua) Knight, Jacob Gaston and Nicole (Griffin) Manning; great-grandchildren, Brodie Beard, Elizabeth Knight, Rachel Knight, Sarah Gaston and Riley Merril Carter; and beloved friend, Hugh Highfil.
In addition to his parents, Gaston was preceded in death by his wife, Edna Merril Gaston; son, Tommy Gaston Sr.; and sister, Carol Ann Jones.
Visitation will be held Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., at Gilbert Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, at 11 a.m., with Hugh Highfil officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Central City, Kentucky.
A live webcast of Mr. Gaston’s service may be reached at www.gilbertfunerals.com
No comments:
Post a Comment