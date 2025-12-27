AREA DEATH | Jerry Lee Bearden

He was born April 5, 1934, in Hernando, Fla., to the late Jewel and Myrtle Strange Bearden. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force, retiring after more than 20 years of service. He later retired as a corrections officer with the Kentucky State Penitentiary in Eddyville. Jerry loved ministering and sharing the gospel of Jesus with everyone he came in contact with. He especially enjoyed going to the Crittenden County Jail to minister to inmates.
Survivors include his wife, Pearl “Vicki” Tabor Bearden of Marion; children, Carole (Stephen) Engler of Colorado Springs, Colo., Joseph (Micky) Bearden of Lake Bay, Wash., Edward (Karen) Bearden of Marion and Melody Tabor of Marion; grandchildren, Lee Brooks, Shannon Olin, Theresa Bearden, Lauren Miley and Jonathan Miley; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Barbara (David) Tidwell and Paula (Ronald) Filer; and a brother, William Bearden.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025, from 11 a.m., to 1 p.m., at Gilbert Funeral Home in Marion.
Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m., with Bro. John Robertson officiating. Burial, with full military honors, will follow at Mapleview Cemetery in Marion.
