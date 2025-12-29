AREA DEATH | Alsobrook

For many years she worked as co-owner of a data company, when punch cards were a thing. Many times she had to take one or several children with her to work. While Alsobrook was still a child herself, she became the mother to four small children. She did the best she could, which was honorable, loving and firmly guiding.
As an organized person, she worked very well as a secretary for Hamilton Avent Electronics until her retirement and move to Kentucky. She had a green thumb and had a talent for flower arranging. She would craft the most beautiful arrangements. Her love of the arts later had her seek out a job as a volunteer at the Carson Center.
Though not affiliated with any denomination, she recently became a 'Child of God,' professing her faith in Jesus Christ as her savior. She will be missed by all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are two daughters, Jenny (Richard) Obermark of Paducah and Traci Parson of Marion; four sons, Kenny Alsobrook of Marion, Carter Alsobrook of Salem, Scott (Carina) Alsobrook of Lake Havasu, Arizona., and Brian (Bridgette) Alsobrook of Menifee, Calif.; a brother, Steve (Ava) Bicknell of Culver City, Calif.; 11 grandchildren, Sean Hanson, Mitchell (Tonya) Alsobrook, Michael Alsobrook, Adam (Kayla) Alsobrook, Kyler Alsobrook, David Maiden, Xzana (Keaton New) Parson, Andy (Caitlyn) Alsobrook, Amber (Steven) McGovern, Rylie Alsobrook, Ryan Alsobrook; and 12 great-grandchildren, Jade Maiden, Brian Hanson, Clayton Alsobrook, Isabelle Alsobrook, Hadley Alsobrook, Jaymes Coursey, Kayleigh McGovern, Conner McGovern, Bryce Alsobrook, Zane Drew, Cora Alsobrook and Rosa Alsobrook.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Drew Alsobrook; one child, Dana Baylis; three grandchildren, Christina Hanson, Justin Coursey, Jeremy Coursey; a great-grandchild, Makayla Maiden; and her parents, Albert John Bicknell and Ruth Christine Johnson Bicknell.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Lake Arrowhead, Calif.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
