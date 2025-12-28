Teen charged in explosion; others sought

The site of the explosion was determined to be on U.S. Army Corps of Engineers federal property off Eddy Creek Road, where a large crater was located and multiple items of evidence were collected. Investigators determined a large quantity of a binary and improvised explosive combination was likely used, including a mixture of more than 100 pounds of aluminum powder with ammonium nitrate, an additional fuel source and a rifle.
An investigation by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, led to the identification and location of Bo A. Winters, 19, of Princeton, at a home in Caldwell County. He accompanied deputies back to Lyon County, where he was charged with multiple offenses, including criminal mischief, criminal littering and disorderly conduct. Winters was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
Additional charges are pending against other identified individuals involved in the incident. The investigation is being led by Deputy Bobby Beeler.
- On Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, around 4:20 p.m., Sheriff Brent White observed a 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier parked in the street on Commerce Street, with the driver taking multiple photographs of a local bank. Sheriff White made contact with the driver, who was identified as Carrie L. Lusby, 54, of Dickerson, N.D.She was subsequently arrested by Deputy Bobby Beeler and charged with improper parking on the traveled portion of a roadway, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license for failure to appear, possessing a license when privileges are revoked, and failure to wear a seat belt. Lusby was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025, around 10:22 p.m., Deputy Bobby Beeler and an officer from the Eddyville Police Department located and arrested Bryan S. Cary, 30, of Kuttawa, on New Circle Drive. Cary was the subject of a Caldwell County District Court complaint warrant for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was lodged in the Caldwell County Jail.
- On Friday, Dec. 26, 2025, just before 9 p.m., Deputies Shannon Oliver and Josh Travis were dispatched to a disturbance complaint on KY 903. Upon arrival, they learned a man involved in the disturbance had left the scene prior to their arrival. He was later located at a Dollar General store by an Eddyville Police Department officer and detained.
- Deputy Oliver conducted an assault investigation and determined Christopher Mallory, 31, of Princeton, had punched a female at a Lamasco residence before fleeing the scene. Deputy Oliver later arrested Mallory and charged him with fourth-degree assault (domestic violence), minor injury. Mallory was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
No comments:
Post a Comment