AREA DEATH | Beatrice Tomlin

She was born April 5, 1944 in Johnston County, N.C., to Joseph Arthur and Elizabeth “Lizzie” Godwin Collins.
She was a homemaker and previous resident of Marion. She was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed quilting, crafting and going to yard sales.
Surviving are a daughter, Donna Phelps Harmon of Calvert City; and a sister, Elvie (George) Manning, Littleton, NC; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Doug Bichon; her parents and four brothers and nine sisters.
She was cremated per her wishes and there are no services scheduled at this time.
Donations can be made in her honor to Pennyrile Allied Community Services, 210 North Walker St., Marion, KY 42064.
Myers Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
