Lyon County Sheriff's Weekly Report

On Sunday, July 19, 2026, just before 8 p.m., an off-duty Lyon County sheriff’s deputy observed a suspicious male wearing a backpack near a closed business in Kuttawa. The deputy contacted Sheriff Brent White, who dispatched Deputy Bobby Beeler and a Kentucky State Police trooper to the area. They located Cameron M. Mortensen (34) of Waukegan, Ill., at the closed business. After confirming with the business’s owner that he did not know Mortensen and that Mortensen did not have permission to be on the property, Deputy Beeler arrested him. During the investigation, it was determined that Mortensen had also shoplifted items at Huck’s Travel Center. Mortensen was charged with third-degree criminal trespassing and theft by unlawful taking-shoplifting. He was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
On Monday, July 20, 2026, just before 5 p.m., Deputy Bobby Beeler was dispatched to a two-vehicle collision on KY 293. His investigation revealed a 2000 Ford Explorer, driven by Linda F. Barnhart (79) of Eddyville, was backing out of a private lot onto KY 293 when she collided with the passenger side of a2008 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Joseph D. Luton (59) of Eddyville, which was traveling northeast on KY 293. No injuries were reported in the collision.
On Tuesday, July 21, 2026, just before 8 p.m., Deputy Bobby Beeler was dispatched to 960 McKinney Road to locate Rickie A. McKinney (63) of Kuttawa. McKinney was initially lodged in a hospital following his detention on July 15, 2026; however, he left without returning to the Crittenden County Detention Center as previously ordered by the court. McKinney was arrested by Deputy Bobby Beeler and charged with falsely reporting an incident and a wireless emergency phone service violation relating to an investigation conducted by Sheriff Brent White on July 15. McKinney was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
On Wednesday, July 22, 2026, just before 10 a.m., Chief Deputy Sam Adams and a Kentucky State Police trooper arrived at a residence on Raney Road near the Saratoga community. Upon arrival, they arrested two subjects on complaint warrants from the Princeton Police Department relating to a felony shoplifting investigation at a Princeton business. Chief Deputy Adams arrested Dustin L. Watson, also known as Dustin Cooper, (47) of Eddyville, and KSP arrested Keila N. Wynn (47) of Eddyville. Both were charged on warrants with theft by unlawful taking-shoplifting ($1,000 or more but less than $10,000), and both were later lodged in the Caldwell County Jail.
On Saturday, July 25, 2026, just before 8:30 a.m., Deputy Bobby Beeler was dispatched to a two-vehicle collision on KY 93 north of Kuttawa. His investigation revealed a 2013 Ford F-250, driven by Lance A. Bourne (41) of Fries, Va., was southbound when its driver’s side mirror collided with a northbound 2025 GMC Sierra driven by James L. Daniel (45) of Chapmansboro, Tenn. No injuries were reported in the collision.
On Saturday, July 25, 2026, just before midnight, Deputies Josh Travis and Luke Fraley were dispatched to a disturbance on a dock at a Kuttawa marina. The investigation revealed two men engaged in a verbal disagreement that turned physical. A 38-year-old Paducah resident was injured in the scuffle; however, he declined medical attention at the scene. An investigation was initiated by Deputy Fraley. If anyone has information concerning this incident, they are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 270-388-2311 or 270-388-0911.
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