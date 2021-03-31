Deer Creek Church closed for Easter play

Deer Creek Church Road will be closed for approximately 1½ hours Friday, April 2 and Saturday April 3 beginning at approximately 5:30pm.
The closure will be at the intersection of SR 297 and Deer Creek Church Road with a temporary detour available just past that intersection via the access road.
The closure is to accommodate an outdoor Easter play being conducted by the Deer Creek Baptist Church. The Church will have its security team on site to help with traffic directions as needed and will put up and take down the temporary road closure barriers each night.