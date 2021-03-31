Deer Creek Church closed for Easter play

Own a truck? Operators wanted Click Image to Enlarge Do you own your own semi-tractor? An established company serving western Kentucky is searching for a driver. Position...

City leaders find option in sewer dilemma Facing a dilemma with its plan to build a new sewer plant, the City of Marion established a rate hike Monday night for its Environmental Fee...

One dozen cases here in past week Click for Map Details COVID-19 vaccinations are more widely available and open to a wide group of Kentuckians. Individuals 18 and over can s...