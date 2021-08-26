Adult Education services now at former Armory

Those services have been provided at Marion-Ed Tech Center, but the program is moving to the former National Guard Armory on Rochester Street in Marion. The move was necessitated by the pending takeover of the Ed-Tech Center by county government for its offices when the current courthouse is razed and a new justice center built in Marion.
County offices will no longer be in the downtown courthouse. Instead, they will be at the Ed-Tech Center.
Adult Education is open 9am to 6pm Monday through Thursday and from 9am until 1pm on Saturdays. The phone number will not change. For more about Crittenden County Adult Education, Go Here.