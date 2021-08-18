COVID bears down as hospitals fill up

He says children are getting sick from the COVID-19 Delta variant at alarming rates and unvaccinated people make up the majority of those getting sick.
Read More Here at Kentucky Today.
In Crittenden County, the rate of infection was the highest it has ever been, reaching an incidence rate greater than 100 Tuesday based on the state's formula used for its color-coded COVID map, which you can see here.
As cases mount in Crittenden County, more people are getting vaccinated. The county, which is among the state's lowest in vaccination rates, saw a one-percent jump in the number of inoculated people this week. You can see the statewide county-by-county vaccine map here.
This week's Crittenden Press newspaper, which will be on newsstands today, has the latest on the pandemic in Crittenden County. Get your copy at newsstands after noontime.