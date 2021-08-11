PODCAST: Vaccines and more in this week's Press

|LISTEN NOW TO VACCINE PODCAST
In this week's printed edition of The Crittenden Press there's an article with local pharmaceutical experts who explain the potential benefits of getting the COVID-19 vaccine and why some people are perhaps reluctant to take it. You can also listen to a portion of our interview with local pharmacist Mike Keller here. It's about 25 minutes long and is full of his insights about the vaccine whether children or women should be concerned about getting it.
Elsewhere in this week's Press you can find articles and answers to some of these questions:
- City hitting blighted properties with legal jab
- What will happen with the gazebo in downtown?
- Could there be signs of relief for water/sewer bills?
- A look back at Ag Appreciation Day from 1982
- Fair awards, pageant winners and more
- What will the new school tax be?
- Fredonia is honoring veterans in a special way
- Magisterial candidate update
- Sports previews of fall CCHS teams
The Crittenden Press is your primary source of news and information for this community. We’re proud to serve our community and we take great pride in bringing you real news, sports reporting and other information that helps you know what’s going on in town and across the county. Help ensure that real reporting continues in this community by subscribing today. Click here to subscribe.
Copyright 2021
The Crittenden Press