Fair heating up with big events this week

Also, on Friday morning, the first class of a newly formed Crittenden County Ag Leadership Hall of Fame will be revealed during the 4-H Fair Breakfast. Call 270-965-5236 for breakfast tickets. Cost is $10 with proceeds benefitting 4-H.
Two giants of agriculture will be enshrined into that hall of fame – the late Virgil Cook and the late Jack Voss. See this week's printed edition of The Crittenden Press for more on the hall of fame inductees.
The annual fair dog show was held Monday. Pictured above is Blythe Cummins and Dexter, her Dachshund, awaiting their turn to perform for judges.
Also this week are the following:
- ENDURO Friday, Aug. 6 Enduro Derby, 7pm, fairgrounds, Gate $10, 6-under free.
- CAKE WARS Saturday, Aug. 7 Cupcake Wars, 9am, Ag Building.
- MARKETS Farmers Market Days, Saturday, Aug. 7, 9am until noon, Imogene Stout Market on Main.
- FAIR QUEEN Saturday, Aug. 7 Pageants, 3pm, Fohs Hall, Admission $5, 6-under free.
- DERBY Saturday, Aug. 7, 7pm, fairgrounds, Gate $12, 6-under free.