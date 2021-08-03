Fair heating up with big events this week

Driver's licensing, testing will end here in August Crittenden will join eight more Kentucky counties in making the transition in August to a new, secure driver-licensing model, administered b...

COVID gets eight more on Thursday COVID-19 simply won't go away, and probably never will. For now, public health officials continue to track its path. On Thursday, there ...

COVID-19 claims another life in Crittenden There were five new cases of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday and 13 cases of the virus reported in Crittenden County during the seven-day perio...