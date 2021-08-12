Fredonia Festival, Parade this weekend

The festival will kick off with a parade at 6 p.m., Friday, Aug. 13. Lineup will start at 5 p.m., at the Old Fredonia School on Cassidy Ave. Local churches and businesses will be handing out free treats throughout the evening.
Antique cars, trucks, tractors, floats and all veterans are invited to participate in the parade.
Festivities on Saturday begin with baseball at 8 a.m., followed by T-ball at 9 a.m.
Other activities include inflatables, FFA pedal pull, cake walk, Bingo, corn hole tournament, washer tournament, pet show, 50/50 drawing and new this year will be a Wiffle Ball tournament and a WiffleBall home run derby.
Classy and Grassy will play at 5 p.m., followed by the Barry Baker Band at 7 p.m.
Barbecue pork and chickens will be sold fresh from the pits, as well as burgers, tenderloin sandwiches, funnel cakes, snow cones, lemonade shakeups and more.
A car show sponsored by Endless Ambitions Car Club will be held from 12-4 p.m., at First Baptist Church. All vehicles are invited. Entry fee is $5 with proceeds benefiting local charity.
Bring a lawn chair and spend the day in Fredonia. All profits from the festival go toward the charitable programs of the Fredonia Lions including its eye glasses program.
Drawings for a Weber Pellet Grill, two bicycles, a country ham, handmade quilted wall hanging and a tablet will be Saturday night.