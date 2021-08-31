Paving projects on county roads

Crittenden County is getting almost $500,000 through Kentucky’s Rural Secondary Road program to pave and patch 16 county roads. Here is a list of the projects which are scheduled for this fall if weather permits. You can read more informative articles every week in the full edition of The Crittenden Press.
- Amos Road, 0.6 miles from KY 855 extending north to 1.12 miles south of Frances Road.
- Cave Springs Road, 2 miles from KY 654 extending east to about a mile west of Nunn Switch Road.
- Cecil Croft Road, 1.3 miles from KY 723 extending north to about a mile south of Hooten Road and 0.25 miles from on the Hooten Road end.
- Cotton Patch Road, 1.6 miles from near Roe Wafford Road north to KY 387.
- Coy Watson Road, 0.38 miles extending from just north of KY 2123 extending north to KY 297.
- Crayne Cemetery Road, patching near Sanders Road.
- Fishtrap Road, patching from KY 654 east to White Road.
- Fords Ferry Road, 2 miles from near Pilot’s Knob Cemetery Road south to the Marion City Limits.
- Just-A-Mere Road, 1.04 miles from KY 120 south to Blackburn Church Road.
- McMican Road, 0.45 miles from KY 120 north to Old Morganfield Road.
- Oakley Avenue, 0.08 miles from KY 297 extending north to Coy Watson Road.
- Red Road, 1.2 miles from Axel Creek Road extending north to Brown Mine Road.
- Roe Watford Road, 1.1 miles from near Falcon Drive extending north to Cotton Patch Road.
- Watson Cemetery Road, 0.2 miles from Claude Belt Road extending south to New Union Church Road.
- Weldon Road, 0.75 miles from near Coleman Road extending west to US 641.
- Whippoorwill Drive, 0.239 miles from Marion City Limits extending north to Fords Ferry Road.