Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Paving projects on county roads

Crittenden County is getting almost $500,000 through Kentucky’s Rural Secondary Road program to pave and patch 16 county roads. Here is a list of the projects which are scheduled for this fall if weather permits. You can read more informative articles every week in the full edition of The Crittenden Press.

  • Amos Road, 0.6 miles from KY 855 extending north to 1.12 miles south of Frances Road.
  • Cave Springs Road, 2 miles from KY 654 extending east to about a mile west of Nunn Switch Road.
  • Cecil Croft Road, 1.3 miles from KY 723 extending north to about a mile south of Hooten Road and 0.25 miles from on the Hooten Road end.
  • Cotton Patch Road, 1.6 miles from near Roe Wafford Road north to KY 387.
  • Coy Watson Road, 0.38 miles extending from just north of KY 2123 extending north to KY 297.
  • Crayne Cemetery Road, patching near Sanders Road.
  • Fishtrap Road, patching from KY 654 east to White Road.
  • Fords Ferry Road, 2 miles from near Pilot’s Knob Cemetery Road south to the Marion City Limits.
  • Just-A-Mere Road, 1.04 miles from KY 120 south to Blackburn Church Road.
  • McMican Road, 0.45 miles from KY 120 north to Old Morganfield Road.
  • Oakley Avenue, 0.08 miles from KY 297 extending north to Coy Watson Road.
  • Red Road, 1.2 miles from Axel Creek Road extending north to Brown Mine Road.
  • Roe Watford Road, 1.1 miles from near Falcon Drive extending north to Cotton Patch Road.
  • Watson Cemetery Road, 0.2 miles from Claude Belt Road extending south to New Union Church Road.
  • Weldon Road, 0.75 miles from near Coleman Road extending west to US 641.
  • Whippoorwill Drive, 0.239 miles from Marion City Limits extending north to Fords Ferry Road.


