Twenty-one more COVID cases in county

There were 21 new COVID-19 cases reported in Crittenden County yesterday, almost half were teens or younger. Of those 21, 62 precent were female.
The governor highlighted other statistics from July 14: On that day, there were 60 Kentuckians in the ICU for COVID-19; as of yesterday, there were 549. On July 14, there were 25 Kentuckians with COVID-19 on a ventilator; as of yesterday, there were 338. On July 14, the state’s COVID-19 test positivity rate was 3.81%, and it was down to a low of 1.79% June 24; yesterday, it was 13.16%, a record high in the time since the state has had adequate testing supplies.
“My point with all of these numbers is that we are in uncharted territory. We have been fighting this virus for almost 18 months, but we have never been here before,” said Gov. Beshear. “As horrible as last year’s surge was, we were never in the position where doctors worried they’d need to choose between treating a patient who can’t breathe because of COVID or treating a patient who is bleeding out from a car accident. But that is the strain that our hospitals are under now.”
Kentucky health care heroes said vaccinations are the “No. 1 priority right now.”
Doctors from two area hospitals weighed in on the situation. Below are their comments, which were issued by the governor’s office:
“Last year was extremely difficult taking care of patients with COVID. I thought after last year that we had seen the worst of it, especially with the introduction of vaccines. Once we all got vaccinated, I thought that a lot of this would go away. Unfortunately, it’s come back, and it’s come back pretty ugly,” said Mohan Rao, MD, general surgeon at Baptist Health Madisonville. “I’m not going to tell you that getting vaccinated is going to keep you from getting sick 100% of the time. What I am going to say to you is that as somebody who believes in individual liberties, which I do, I’m vaccinated. And I did that for the protection of myself, for the protection of my family and for the protection of my patients.”
“The crisis is real. Our patient volumes are higher than they ever have been in any summertime period in the history of our hospital and our health system. We’re working the problem. Our health care heroes are flexing, they’re adapting and they’re improvising, working with each other to increase capacity, increase throughput and at the same time, maintain the top quality of care we are known for,” said Dr. Dennis Beck, interim chief administrative officer at Deaconess Henderson Hospital. “The most important thing is to encourage vaccination. If you know somebody, if you know people at your church or your schools who still haven’t been vaccinated or are hesitant, help them get informed.”