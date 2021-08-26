Twenty-one more COVID cases in county

Orthopedic services coming to CC Hospital Dr. Jason G. Patton, MD with The Orthopaedic Institute of Western Kentucky (OIWK) will be providing orthopedic services to Crittenden Commun...

Mask jockeying will make no difference here Click image to Enlarge Although Gov. Andy Beshear has rescinded his school mask mandate after the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled that his orde...

County averaging 8 cases per day Crittenden County’s COVID-19 cases seem to have plateaued at best during the last part of the work week, averaging eight new cases each day....

State legislators show up at city meeting Marion’s water and sewer issues have gotten the attention of the area’s state legislators. Facing what some city council members describe as...