Orthopedic services coming to CC Hospital

Dr. Jason G. Patton, MD with The Orthopaedic Institute of Western Kentucky (OIWK) will be providing orthopedic services to Crittenden Community Hospital. His first day of clinic is Friday, Aug. 27. Bringing an orthopedic specialist to Crittenden County helps fill the need of orthopedic services to the community. It will save current patients of OIWK and future patients travel time and money because orthopedic services will be accessible.
“Having an orthopedic specialist, such as Dr. Patton, come to Crittenden County is a great win for Crittenden Community Hospital. CCH welcomes Dr. Jason Patton, and we look forward to working with The Orthopaedic Institute of Western Kentucky in bringing advanced care to our community,” said Shawn Bright, CEO of Crittenden Community Hospital.
Dr. Patton will be providing general orthopedic care, injections, and walk-in and urgent care services when he is at CCH.
“We see many patients have to navigate working, taking care of family, and their budget to travel to see an orthopedic specialist. With Dr. Patton being at CCH, we take the headache out of travel andplanning. The patient can focus on getting relief from their pain instead,” said Jamey Locke CEO of The Orthopaedic Institute of Western Kentucky.
Jason G. Patton, MD specializes in hand and upper extremity surgery, treating most acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions of the shoulder, elbow, and hand in adults and children. Dr. Patton received his undergraduate degree at Southern Illinois University – Carbondale and went on to get his medical degree from the Southern Illinois University School of Medicine. He went on to complete his internship and orthopedic residency at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine where he developed a special interest in all areas, both acute and chronic conditions, of the upper extremity. Following residency, he completed a hand, upper extremity and microvascular fellowship at Allegheny General Hospital, Drexel School of Medicine in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Throughout training, he has been involved in multiple research projects across many areas of orthopedics.
“I look forward to meeting new patients in Crittenden County and the surrounding areas. I hope to be able to help them with their pain and get them back to functioning comfortably in their everyday lives,” said Dr. Patton.
For more information about Dr. Patton, please visit oiwky.com or call Crittenden Community Hospital for an appointment (270) 965-5281.