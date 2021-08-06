COVID is boiling hot in August

Five victims of fatality were from Marion All fiive individuals who died in an two-vehicle accident Monday in Paducah were from Marion. Paducah authorities have reported that five pe...

This Week's Lions Club Fair Schedule ON TAP AT THE FAIR RISE ’N SHINE Fair Breakfast Friday, Aug. 6, 7am, Fair Breakfast at Ag Building. Inaugural class of Crittenden County A...

COVID gets eight more on Thursday COVID-19 simply won't go away, and probably never will. For now, public health officials continue to track its path. On Thursday, there ...