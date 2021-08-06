COVID is boiling hot in August

Those are figures that have local healthcare workers and public health officials on edge.
The pandemic is far from gone. In fact, it's hitting the county as hard as ever right now. Several individuals are hospitalized and another death was reported this week.
Wednesday and Thursday alone there were 18 new cases here and it's largely middle--aged individuals, and a majority are women.
Local leaders are encouraging people to get vaccinated if they have not. Crittenden remains among the least inoculated communities in the state at under 27 percent of its population.
