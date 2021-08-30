Ferry Tales: Outlaw Stories on the Ohio new history project

|Click Image to Enlarge
Most people who grew up in this area know about the outlaw stories along the river including the Cave-In-Rock pirates, the infamous Ford's Ferry gang, counterfeiters and the reverse underground railroad connected with the Crenshaw House in southeastern Illinois. The Ferry Tales project has been designed for those who know the stories well and those with no knowledge of the history of the area. Through a series of special programs, book discussions and museum visits September through November, 2021, participants will learn more about outlaws and pirates during the tumultuous frontier days along this shared stretch of the Ohio River. The goal of the project is to bring to light the dark cautionary tales of pioneer life and debunk myths surrounding the tales.
To share pioneer stories with CCPL, contact Brandie Ledford at the Crittenden County Public Library at (270) 965-3354 for information about a new initiative called OurStoryBridge: Connecting the Past and the Present.
For more information about this program, pick up a brochure at the Welcome Center, the Crittenden County Library, the Crittenden County Historical Museum or visit crittendenlibrary.org/ferrytales or call the library at (270) 965-3354.