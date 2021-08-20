State legislators show up at city meeting

COVID bears down as hospitals fill up Kentucky Today reports that Gov. Andy Beshear is warning western Kentucky that hospitals are filling up, including Vanderbilt Hospital in Na...

Crittenden schools to follow mask mandate The Crittenden County Board of Education voted 4-1 Friday to follow Gov. Andy Beshear’s mask mandate in schools. Two weeks ago the board vot...

Quertermous gets nod as new CCHS principal Dr. Melissa Quertermous was hired Thursday as principal of Crittenden County High School. Quertermous was assistant principal under Amanda I...

Is Water/Sewer Bill relief in sight? The first sign of relief for water and sewer customers showed up at city hall a few days back. It was a check for almost $370,000 and that’...