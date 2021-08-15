Is Water/Sewer Bill relief in sight?

The first sign of relief for water and sewer customers showed up at city hall a few days back.
It was a check for almost $370,000 and that’s just half of it. The balance will be received in July 2022 and all of the money will go toward the City of Marion’s new sewer treatment plant.
Earlier this spring, when the city approved the latest hike in its environmental fee on local water and sewer customers, it agreed to spend any money received from pandemic relief funds on its loan to build the $13.6 million sewer plant that is now under construction on the northeast edge of town.
City Administrator Adam Ledford said the first of two installments of relief funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) is in hand. When it gets the second half next year, the city will have received $735,702.53.
