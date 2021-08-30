Schools shutting down for two weeks

Following is the district's announcement about classes being shut down until Friday, Sept. 10 and what students and parents should know in response to the closing:
As a result of increasing student and staff positive cases, and our bus driver and substitute teacher shortage creating challenges for student coverage, we have decided to activate remote learning for our students, beginning Wednesday, Sept. 1. Tomorrow, Tuesday, Aug. 31, will be a Teacher Planning Day for staff. This will be a non-student day. Students will not be expected to log on or work on assignments.
Remote learning will begin Wednesday, Sept. 1, and continue through Friday, Sept. 10. During this time, teachers will communicate with students regarding work. Students may participate through a variety of platforms, including synchronous learning, Google Classroom, and paper assignments.
A drive thru meal pick-up will open on Wednesday, Sept. 1, and continue for the duration of remote learning, excluding the Labor Day holiday and weekends. The drive thru will be located behind CCES at the cafeteria doors and will operate from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you have difficulty picking up meals and are in need of food, please contact Crystal Wesmoland, with FRYSC, at 270.965.3525.
At this time, middle and high school athletic events will continue but will be carefully monitored for any Covid activity, resulting from positive student athletes and/or student quarantines.
Parents should continue to let us know if their child tests positive, even during this time of remote learning.
The health of our students and staff is our main priority, so we appreciate your flexibility as we make this transition to ensure we are doing all we can to achieve that. It is our intent that this time will allow us to further evaluate mitigation strategies to stop the spread. Additionally, we will use this opportunity to evaluate and modify existing school procedures to reduce Covid exposure. We encourage you to daily practice good hygiene practices, including social distancing and wearing your mask, and consider getting the vaccine if you haven't already. Clearly, we are dealing with a very contagious strand of Covid-19, unlike last year. Our local health department, as well as our surrounding county health departments, can provide the vaccine free of charge. Other healthcare agencies and sites do, as well. If you need help finding a vaccination site, please contact Tiffany Blazina, our Healthy At Schools coordinator, at 270.965.3525.
