Crittenden schools to follow mask mandate

The Crittenden County Board of Education voted 4-1 Friday to follow Gov. Andy Beshear’s mask mandate in schools.Two weeks ago the board voted unanimously to make masks optional for students and staff; however, as a result of Gov. Beshear’s mandate issued mid-week, the board reversed its course, though not without some reluctance.
Board member Bill Asbridge voted against the measure, in part he said, in protest of the governor’s blanket order.Citing potential liability issues and risks to administrative certifications and other repercussions that could result from violating a state order, Superintendent Vince Clark proposed adherence to the mandate.
During its special called meeting, the board also approved application of a waiver to the Kentucky Board of Education that would enable it to offer a virtual academy for students in K-12. When requests for virtual learning approval were due in April, Crittenden County Schools only applied for a virtual option for high school students, because at that time its plan was to be engage in fully in-person learning.
Virtual learning is proposed by administrators to be more structured, with daily attendance and participation required with the use of Google Hangouts and Google Classroom during regular instruction time. Currently there are 14 students enrolled virtually at CCHS.
More details will be shared in the coming days, particularly if approval is granted from the state, Clark said.
Staff or students who wish to apply for a medical waiver for masks may do so through the board of education.