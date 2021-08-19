|Click Image to Enlarge
Vaccinations are important to protect everyone's health. It's perhaps even more important for people with Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes to receive vaccinations, because people with the disease are at higher risk for serious problems from certain vaccine-preventable diseases.
August is Vaccine Awareness Month, an ideal time for the Pennyrile District Health Department and its accredited diabetes program to encourage everyone with diabetes to be vaccinated.
To learn more about why vaccines are important for individuals with diabetes, read valuable information provided by the health department and its diabetes professionals.
Call your health department to find out if you are current on vaccinations recommended for you.