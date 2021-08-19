August is Vaccine Awareness Month

COVID bears down as hospitals fill up Kentucky Today reports that Gov. Andy Beshear is warning western Kentucky that hospitals are filling up, including Vanderbilt Hospital in Na...

Marion retail getting two new shops A couple of new shops are on the horizon for Marion's downtown business district. See the Aug. 12, 2021 issue of The Crittenden Press f...

August seeing highest ever daily COVID average Public health officials say there has been an uptick in the number of people, particularly younger adults and eligible children and teens, r...

Crittenden schools to follow mask mandate The Crittenden County Board of Education voted 4-1 Friday to follow Gov. Andy Beshear’s mask mandate in schools. Two weeks ago the board vot...