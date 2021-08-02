Mandatory online school registration now available

Crittenden County students may register for the 2021-22 academic year from now until Friday, Aug. 13. All students must register online for the new school year.
Click this link to register https://kycde6.infinitecampus.org/campus/portal/crittenden.jsp
Parents can also can visit their Parent Portal on Infinite Campus to register your student(s) or access the link on the school district website under the Parents tab.
If you register early, there are some benefits such as CCES students signed up by Aug. 9 can learn their teacher's name; CCMS students registered by Aug. 9 can learn their class schedules; and so can CCHS students who registered by Aug. 13. If you've completed your child's online registration, you may go to the school office's on or after the above dates to get this information.
If you need assistance, phone your school's office or Central Office at 270.965.3525.