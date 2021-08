COVID bears down as hospitals fill up Kentucky Today reports that Gov. Andy Beshear is warning western Kentucky that hospitals are filling up, including Vanderbilt Hospital in Na...

August is Vaccine Awareness Month Click Image to Enlarge Vaccinations are important to protect everyone's health. It's perhaps even more important for people with Typ...

Orthopedic services coming to CC Hospital Dr. Jason G. Patton, MD with The Orthopaedic Institute of Western Kentucky (OIWK) will be providing orthopedic services to Crittenden Commun...

County averaging 8 cases per day Crittenden County’s COVID-19 cases seem to have plateaued at best during the last part of the work week, averaging eight new cases each day....