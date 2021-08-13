August seeing highest ever daily COVID average

Switzer auction Saturday Click Image to Enlarge Farm equipment, shop tools, guns and hunting equipment will be on the auction block Aug. 7 during an auction conducte...

COVID is boiling hot in August Thirty-three cases of COVID-19 were reported in Crittenden County over the seven-day period that ended Thursday. Those are figures that hav...

CCHS SBDM looking for principal Crittenden County High School's Site-Based, Decision-Making Council will meet in special session at 3pm Monday at the Rocket Arena confe...

Engine fire burns van at Liberty Fuels Marion Fire Department members Brennan Cruce and Eugene Belt are seen here extinguishing an engine fire that took place at Liberty Fuels som...