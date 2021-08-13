August seeing highest ever daily COVID average

They say that’s comforting considering an unsettling rise in cases here, many of which are teens.
On Wednesday and Thursday alone, there were 21 new COVID-19 cases here. Eight were under the age of 19 and more than half were 22 or younger. Seven male boys age 17 or younger have been diagnosed among that group.
There were 36 new cases here during the seven-day period that ended Thursday, Aug. 12. And, there have been 60 new cases in August, marking the largest daily average of new cases of any point since the pandemic began. Previously, December 2020 saw an average 4.5 cases per day. Right now, August is averaging 5 cases per day.