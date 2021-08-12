More women among COVID cases

Whether it is a statistically anomaly or a trend, women continue to be among the most susceptible in the latest surge of COVID-19.
Eight of the nine new cases reported on Tuesday in Crittenden County involved females, including two teens.
Seventy-percent of the newly diagnosed cases over the seven-day period from Aug. 4-10 were female. There were 33 new cases during that weeklong period.
Since Aug. 1, there have been 39 new cases in the county and 29 have been female.
Crittenden remains among the lowest vaccinated populations of Kentucky counties with 27.6 percent of the population being fully inoculated.
Children and teens age 12 and older can get the vaccine today at the Crittenden County Health Department. Call ahead for an appointment.