COVID affecting local government

Crittenden County Clerk's office is short-staffed due to COVID quarantines. So, for the remainder of Monday, the clerk's office will be able to take only one customer at a time. Also, the office will be closing at 4 p.m., Monday.
Residents can call the clerk's office at 270-965-3403 to make alternate means of payment or for questions.
At Marion City Hall, employees are back on a pandemic-protocol schedule meaning only half of the administrative staff and half of the maintenance crew is on duty at a time. City Administrator Adam Ledford said the strategy is being deployed, as it was last spring and summer, in order to avoid a mass breakout that could affect the entire staff and putting city services in jeopardy.
A large number of students and school staff are also under quarantine early this week.
The concession stand at Marion-Crittenden County Park will be closed the rest of the week.