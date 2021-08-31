Rent historic Fohs Hall for your special event

Twenty-one more COVID cases in county Gov. Andy Beshear said hospitalizations have increased every day in Kentucky without exception for the past 42 days, from 239 people July 14...

Schools shutting down for two weeks Crittenden County School District announced this afternoon that it will be closing for a couple of weeks as COVID-19 cases continue to mount...

Local businesses defying all odds One Marion, Ky., retail sector did $2.5 million in the last reporting period, beating pandemic pressures and posting remarkable figures that...

Football Game will be on YouTube Watch Now Due to a technical issue with the National Federation of High Schools (NFHS) sports network live streaming system at Crittenden Co...