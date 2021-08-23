Mask jockeying will make no difference here

|Click image to Enlarge
Supt. Vince Clark said the Kentucky Board of Education has issued its own order that enforceable by the rule of law and students here will have to abide by that mandate and mask up.
Also, the school district has issued its guidance for close contacts and positives cases. Here is who will have to quarantine: Students, faculty and staff will be required to quarantine if they test positive for COVID-19 whether vaccinated or not. Quarantine will also be necessary for unvaccinated contacts of a positive case if they have been less than three feet from a contagious person for 15 or more cumulative minutes, whether wearing a mask or not. Vaccinated individuals will need only to quarantine after a close contest if they begin showing symptoms of illness. If a vaccinated person shows no symptoms, they are exempt. Contacts that have documented proof of being positive for COVID-19 within the last 90 days prior to a new exposure will also be exempt from quarantine.