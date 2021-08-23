Mask jockeying will make no difference here

COVID bears down as hospitals fill up Kentucky Today reports that Gov. Andy Beshear is warning western Kentucky that hospitals are filling up, including Vanderbilt Hospital in Na...

Courts looking for temporary space in Marion Click Image to Enlarge The Administrative Office of the Courts has issued a notice that it is looking for office space to lease in Marion. T...

Soccer girls host All A semifinal tonight UPDATE : It's a Lady Rocket winner! See this week's newspaper for what's next. ORIGINAL POST Crittenden County's soccer team...

Gazebo's Fate: What's next for memorial? A meeting was held this week to discuss what will happen to the downtown gazebo when construction begins on the new justice center. See th...