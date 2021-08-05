Thursday, August 5, 2021

Switzer auction Saturday

Farm equipment, shop tools, guns and hunting equipment will be on the auction block Aug. 7 during an auction conducted by Bluegrass Realty-Auction.

Auctioneer Kenny Odom and broker Robert Kirby will conduct the retirement auction of Bill Switzer at Jeff Clements Rd., in Marion.

