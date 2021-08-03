Four victims of fatality were from Marion

Neither law enforcement in McCracken County nor local authorities have released the names of those who were killed in the crash, but posts on social media indicate who they were.
Paducah authorities have reported that five people were in a passenger vehicle which was involved in a crash with a logging truck on Clark's River Road (US 60) near the west end of the Clark's River Bridge. The wreck occurred about noon.
UPDATE: VICTIMS IDENTIFIED
The victims were Monica Jewell, 23, who grew up in Marion but was listed as being from LaCenter in law enforcement reports from the accident; Trevor Doom, 26, of La Center; Eddie Knight, 44, who was listed as being from Eddyville, but was raised in Marion; and Marion residents Alexander Hudson, 14, and Linda Young, 54, who is Jewell's mother.