Back to School in Crittenden County

Traffic was heavy, as anticipated, this morning in front of school campuses. Police and deputies were there to help make sure opening day of school went smoothly.
Local students are returning to classes for a third year under pandemic pressures and protocols.
Despite legal wrangling in Frankfort, students will be required to wear masks as they begin the new year.
Traffic issues in front of the high school and middle school might be mitigated in the not-too-distant future. The Kentucky Department of Highways is planning to build a turn lane in that area of US 60 in front of the schools and hospital.