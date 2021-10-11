911 Center Seeks Your Information

Corn Maze is Open for Fun! The Marion Corn Maze is open weekdays 4 to dark, Saturdays 10 to dark and Sundays 2 to dark. Cost is $3 or less depending on age. All procee...

Salem man charged with murder Crider An confrontation involving two Salem men Saturday night ended in an alleged murder, according to state police. Kentucky State Police ...

Some courthouse phones are down The phone system Crittenden County Courthouse is partially down this morning. The judge-executive's office and county clerk's office...

Amos Road closed today for repairs Amos Road north of Frances in rural southern Crittenden County is closed near the KY 855 end. The road closed yesterday and will be closed ...